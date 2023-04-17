Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Purchased by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

MLPX stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.77. 16,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,836. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $45.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

