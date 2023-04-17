Globant’s (GLOB) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $204.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

GLOB has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $227.60.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Price Performance

GLOB traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.24. 234,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.89 and a 200 day moving average of $169.46. Globant has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $241.83.

Institutional Trading of Globant

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $490.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.67 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globant will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,068.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,729.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.