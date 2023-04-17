Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 180.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 320,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,108. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.56. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.63.

Gold Resource ( NYSEAMERICAN:GORO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.37 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gold Resource will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GORO. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Resource by 89.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 22,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

