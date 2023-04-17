Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives $73.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE:GGG opened at $70.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. Graco has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $73.10.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Graco will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at $42,226,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787 over the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 38.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 24.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Graco during the second quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Graco by 72.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Graco by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

