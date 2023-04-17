Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys 28,885 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 217.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,885 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in Unum Group by 123.9% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 204,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 125,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

UNM stock opened at $39.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40. Unum Group has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gloria C. Larson purchased 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,473.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Unum Group from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

