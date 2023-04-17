Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $3.13 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,489 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.70.

COP stock opened at $106.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.85. The company has a market capitalization of $128.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

