Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $564,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 608,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,075,000 after acquiring an additional 328,961 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 187.8% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 180,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 118,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,629,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,385,000 after purchasing an additional 844,112 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW opened at $32.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.25. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

