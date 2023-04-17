Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $956,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $473.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.73. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $430.93 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NOC. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

