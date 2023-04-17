Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Receives $10.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

GHL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE GHL opened at $7.52 on Monday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.82 million for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is -571.43%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

