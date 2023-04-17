Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ASR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of ASR stock opened at $303.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.25. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $179.01 and a 52 week high of $314.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.35). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $369.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASR. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

