Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosts Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 922,701 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,005 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 1.44% of Canadian Solar worth $28,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the third quarter worth $3,605,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the third quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 24.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the third quarter worth $149,000. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSIQ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.25. 235,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,524. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. Canadian Solar Inc. has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $47.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average of $36.74.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.