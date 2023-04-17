Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $11.96 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.24.

NVDA stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $267.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,071,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,299,465. The company has a market capitalization of $659.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.30. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $280.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

