Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $124.86 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Guinness Asset Management LTD decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,323 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 3.5% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $124,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.2 %

ABBV stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.24. The company had a trading volume of 570,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,987,742. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $284.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.65.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.94.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.