Guinness Asset Management LTD Increases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in KLA were worth $20,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KLA Price Performance

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $9.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $365.07. 291,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $429.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.51. The company has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.59 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Articles

