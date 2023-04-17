Guinness Asset Management LTD Increases Stock Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 802,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,579 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.70% of Sunnova Energy International worth $14,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,235.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NOVA traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.72. 1,084,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,805,566. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average is $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.08.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $195.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.