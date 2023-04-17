Guinness Asset Management LTD Raises Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,056 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Intuit were worth $18,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuit Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTU stock traded down $4.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $437.61. The stock had a trading volume of 218,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,928. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $492.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $122.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.75, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $420.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.69.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

