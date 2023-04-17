Guinness Asset Management LTD Raises Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,854,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558,582 shares during the quarter. V.F. comprises approximately 3.0% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in V.F. were worth $106,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in V.F. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 62,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Price Performance

NYSE VFC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,261,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.51.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Edward Jones raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

