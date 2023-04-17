Guinness Asset Management LTD Raises Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,807 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the quarter. Ormat Technologies makes up 1.0% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 0.77% of Ormat Technologies worth $37,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 35.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,986,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 44.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,321,000 after purchasing an additional 524,366 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,404,662 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,083,000 after purchasing an additional 31,111 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 997,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,019,000 after purchasing an additional 45,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,252,000 after purchasing an additional 65,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.50. The company had a trading volume of 67,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,436. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $101.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.49.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORA shares. StockNews.com cut Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Featured Stories

