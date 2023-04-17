Guinness Asset Management LTD Raises Stock Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in SunPower were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in SunPower by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $651,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 699,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 154,338 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Peter Faricy purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,416.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SunPower Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on SPWR. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SunPower from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SunPower from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of SPWR traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.73. 1,366,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,257,008. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.88.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

Featured Stories

