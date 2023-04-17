Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 3.0% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,373,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,455,776. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $452.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Articles

