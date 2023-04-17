Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $592,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 745,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,772,000 after buying an additional 84,174 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $184.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,633. The firm has a market cap of $253.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.94.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.85.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

