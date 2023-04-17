Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Purchases New Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,944 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000. Meta Platforms comprises 1.4% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $219.63. 4,758,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,505,078. The company has a market capitalization of $569.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $224.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.28 and a 200 day moving average of $148.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,546 shares of company stock worth $12,443,957 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on META. Mizuho lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.55.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.