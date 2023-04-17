Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,488 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.87.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $121.02. 521,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,779,708. The company has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

