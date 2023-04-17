Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Trims Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,718 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Capital One Financial lowered ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.8 %

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COP traded down $1.91 on Monday, hitting $106.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,608,936. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.85. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.06%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

