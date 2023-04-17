GXChain (GXC) One Day Volume Reaches $2,380.92

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 17th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $33.24 million and $2,380.92 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GXChain has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GXChain

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

