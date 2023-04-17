H.B. Fuller (FUL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on May 4th

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

H.B. Fuller has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 33.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 54 years. H.B. Fuller has a payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect H.B. Fuller to earn $5.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $66.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.50 and its 200 day moving average is $70.63. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $81.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.20). H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $958.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $203,624.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at $3,396,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $996,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 32,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 16,553 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other chemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts, and envelope markets.

