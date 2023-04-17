HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP) and Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Critical Survey

HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) and Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Rating) are both technology services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares HashiCorp and Tecsys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HashiCorp
|$475.89 million
|11.08
|-$281.26 million
|($1.47)
|-18.76
|Tecsys
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|$0.16
|117.16
Tecsys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HashiCorp. HashiCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tecsys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Dividends
Profitability
This table compares HashiCorp and Tecsys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HashiCorp
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Tecsys
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Insider and Institutional Ownership
32.5% of HashiCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of Tecsys shares are held by institutional investors. 30.7% of HashiCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for HashiCorp and Tecsys, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|HashiCorp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Tecsys
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Tecsys has a consensus target price of $48.50, suggesting a potential upside of 156.61%. Given Tecsys’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tecsys is more favorable than HashiCorp.
Summary
HashiCorp beats Tecsys on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About HashiCorp
HashiCorp is a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows and a standardized approach to automating the critical process involved in delivering applications in the cloud: infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment. HashiCorp’s open source tools Vagrant™, Packer™, Terraform®, Vault™, Consul®, Nomad™, Boundary, and Waypoint™ were downloaded approximately 100 million times during the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021. Enterprise and managed service versions of these products enhance the open source tools with features that promote collaboration, operations, governance, and multi-datacenter functionality. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, though 90 percent of HashiCorp employees work remotely, strategically distributed around the globe. HashiCorp is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Franklin Templeton, Geodesic Capital, GGV Capital, IVP, Mayfield, Redpoint Ventures, T. Rowe Price funds and accounts, and True Ventures.
About Tecsys
TECSYS, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of enterprise wide distribution software and related services. Its supply chain execution applications include warehouse-centric, warehouse, distribution, and transportation management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Unites States, Europe, & Other. The company was founded by David Brereton on April 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
