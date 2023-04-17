HC Wainwright Increases Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Price Target to $18.00

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 160.12% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.43) EPS.
Several other brokerages have also commented on RKDA. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $80.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Arcadia Biosciences Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of RKDA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.92. The company had a trading volume of 11,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $60.00.
About Arcadia Biosciences
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company, which engages in the development of agricultural products. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. Its products include GoodWheat pasta, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring bath and body care.
