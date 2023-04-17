HC Wainwright Increases Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Price Target to $18.00

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 160.12% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.43) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RKDA. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $80.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of RKDA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.92. The company had a trading volume of 11,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares during the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company, which engages in the development of agricultural products. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. Its products include GoodWheat pasta, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring bath and body care.

