HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS)

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 429.80% from the stock’s previous close.

SAB Biotherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SABS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.76. 476,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,003. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 91.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 149,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 71,659 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 23.8% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 807,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 155,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

