Head-To-Head Contrast: Austin Gold (AUST) & Its Rivals

Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) is one of 104 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Austin Gold to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Austin Gold and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Austin Gold N/A -$1.07 million -17.00 Austin Gold Competitors $1.80 billion -$21.69 million -1.14

Austin Gold’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Austin Gold. Austin Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Austin Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Austin Gold Competitors 655 3095 3823 78 2.43

This is a summary of current recommendations for Austin Gold and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Austin Gold presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 341.18%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 31.09%. Given Austin Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Austin Gold is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Austin Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 70.7% of Austin Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Austin Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Austin Gold N/A -7.06% -6.94% Austin Gold Competitors -27.56% -3.93% -2.04%

About Austin Gold

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company's principal property the Kelly Creek Project with a mix of 6 patented mining claims and 1,600 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 136.8 square kilometers located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada. Its other projects include the Fourmile Basin Project that comprises 312 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of 454 unpatented lode mining claims and 6 patented mining claims covering approximately 34.2 square kilometers located near Lone Mountain in Elko County; and the Miller Project with a total of 281 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 23.5 square kilometers in Elko County in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

