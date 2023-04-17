Heliogen (HLGN) and The Competition Critical Survey

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) is one of 86 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Heliogen to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heliogen and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heliogen $13.75 million -$142.00 million -0.44 Heliogen Competitors $9.91 billion $230.69 million -5.03

Heliogen’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen. Heliogen is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Heliogen has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heliogen’s rivals have a beta of -0.89, indicating that their average share price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500.

39.8% of Heliogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Heliogen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Heliogen and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heliogen -1,032.65% -91.20% -62.91% Heliogen Competitors -23.37% 3.05% 0.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Heliogen and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heliogen 0 1 0 0 2.00 Heliogen Competitors 652 3648 3353 66 2.37

Heliogen presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 500.06%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 9.54%. Given Heliogen’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Heliogen is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Heliogen rivals beat Heliogen on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Heliogen Company Profile

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

