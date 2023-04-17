Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

HP has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average of $44.84. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,634,000 after purchasing an additional 86,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,901,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,228,000 after buying an additional 75,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,154,000 after buying an additional 267,025 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,346,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,311,000 after buying an additional 106,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,213,000 after purchasing an additional 58,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

