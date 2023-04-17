Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Performance

HCCI traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.61. 43,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.13. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $38.85.

Insider Activity at Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.19 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 20.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $147,527.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,087.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 46.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 39.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Further Reading

