High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th.
NYSE:PCF opened at $6.58 on Monday. High Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $8.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68.
In other High Income Securities Fund news, Director Phillip Goldstein acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $63,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 234,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,643.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 24,300 shares of company stock valued at $155,004 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
