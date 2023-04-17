High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th.

High Income Securities Fund Price Performance

NYSE:PCF opened at $6.58 on Monday. High Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $8.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68.

Insider Activity

In other High Income Securities Fund news, Director Phillip Goldstein acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $63,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 234,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,643.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 24,300 shares of company stock valued at $155,004 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of High Income Securities Fund

About High Income Securities Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 571,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 128,815 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 582.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 149,970 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 34,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 34.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

