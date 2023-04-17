HighMark Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 442 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,443,957. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.55.

META traded down $2.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $219.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,752,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,520,379. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $224.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

