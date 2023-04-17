HighMark Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 147.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, City State Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,803,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,125,090. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $44.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.38.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.