HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Major Shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc Sells 42,669 Shares

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 42,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $432,663.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,983,293 shares in the company, valued at $80,950,591.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 86,862 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $893,809.98.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 23,194 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $238,666.26.

On Monday, April 10th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 122,607 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $1,273,886.73.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 20,200 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $211,090.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 144,946 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $1,517,584.62.

On Friday, March 31st, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 190,611 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $2,016,664.38.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 153,903 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $1,611,364.41.

On Monday, March 27th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 82,355 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $881,198.50.

On Friday, March 24th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 139,602 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $1,496,533.44.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 56,375 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $615,615.00.

HireRight Trading Up 2.5 %

HRT traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $10.37. 266,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,684. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight Holdings Co. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $18.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $175.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.03 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HRT shares. StockNews.com downgraded HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HireRight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

Institutional Trading of HireRight

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRT. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in HireRight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in HireRight by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 48,355 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in HireRight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in HireRight by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,244,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after buying an additional 156,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Articles

