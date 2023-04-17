Hive Trading Up 13.1% Over Last Week (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 17th. Hive has a total market cap of $224.49 million and approximately $65.29 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001629 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hive has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hive Profile

Hive uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 469,895,309 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

