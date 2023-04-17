Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.73.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. FIX cut their price target on Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Homology Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of FIXX opened at $1.03 on Monday. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Homology Medicines

About Homology Medicines

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Homology Medicines by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 282,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,045,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 117,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 144,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 130,300 shares in the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the translation of proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technology into novel treatments for patients with rare genetic diseases. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Stories

