Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.73.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. FIX cut their price target on Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
Homology Medicines Stock Performance
Shares of FIXX opened at $1.03 on Monday. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Homology Medicines
About Homology Medicines
Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the translation of proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technology into novel treatments for patients with rare genetic diseases. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
Featured Stories
