Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23.7% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 166.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 98.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.69.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.4 %

HON traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $197.24. The company had a trading volume of 381,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.58 and a 200-day moving average of $202.15. The company has a market cap of $131.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.