Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) PT Lowered to $205.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC increased their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON traded up $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $197.86. 1,682,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.15. The stock has a market cap of $131.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.8% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 22,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

