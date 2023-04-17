HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on HSBC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.66) to GBX 840 ($10.40) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.74) to GBX 780 ($9.66) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $678.22.
HSBC traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.08. 2,076,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. HSBC has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $39.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.27. The company has a market cap of $144.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.58.
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
