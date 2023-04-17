Hub Group’s (HUBG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.23.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.11. The stock had a trading volume of 140,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $104.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 101.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 175.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

