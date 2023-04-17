Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,618,900 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 1,214,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,189.0 days.
Hulic Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HULCF remained flat at $8.20 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 825. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63. Hulic has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.
About Hulic
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hulic (HULCF)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Hulic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hulic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.