Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,618,900 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 1,214,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,189.0 days.

Hulic Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HULCF remained flat at $8.20 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 825. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63. Hulic has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

Get Hulic alerts:

About Hulic

(Get Rating)

Read More

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the development, rental, sale, and brokerage of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Insurance, and Hotels and Inns. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, and other properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Hulic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hulic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.