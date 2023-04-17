Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Increased to $590.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $560.00 to $590.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Humana from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $596.88.

Humana Price Performance

Humana stock opened at $523.83 on Thursday. Humana has a 12 month low of $410.87 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Humana will post 28.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Further Reading

