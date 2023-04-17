HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $2.30.

Separately, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of HUYA from $6.30 to $3.80 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.58.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $735.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58. HUYA has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $6.49.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $304.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.42 million. HUYA had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HUYA will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 2,307.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after buying an additional 3,233,828 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 142.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,065 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at $4,759,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new stake in HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at $4,538,000. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new stake in HUYA in the 1st quarter valued at $4,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

