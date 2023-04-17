Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Lowered to $227.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $227.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $228.64.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $232.80. The stock had a trading volume of 789,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,923. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.33. The company has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

