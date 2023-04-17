Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,163 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 382,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 477,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,344,000 after acquiring an additional 85,337 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 134,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,502,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IMO stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,130. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.66. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $58.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The energy company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.27. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.3298 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.64%.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

Recommended Stories

