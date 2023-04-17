Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.80.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.15. 910,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $60.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.72.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,004,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,533,000 after buying an additional 6,077,376 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7,055.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,486,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,551 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,462,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

