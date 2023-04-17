Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Gap Up to $12.02

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.02, but opened at $12.37. Innoviva shares last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 2,200 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Innoviva in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Innoviva Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $863.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58.

Insider Activity at Innoviva

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.31 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 64.56% and a return on equity of 18.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pavel Raifeld bought 3,000 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $32,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,799 shares in the company, valued at $106,515.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 2,417.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 362.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the third quarter worth about $60,000.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

Further Reading

